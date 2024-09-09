Quest Partners LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDP stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. COPT Defense Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -109.26%.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.