Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 261,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,211,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price target on Rackspace Technology from $2.10 to $2.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $508.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.97.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 52,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $122,684.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,347,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $493,410 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 667,329 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Rackspace Technology by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 256,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 215,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

