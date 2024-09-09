Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Acquired by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) by 36,427.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the quarter. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Radius Recycling were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the second quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Radius Recycling in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

RDUS stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $31.70.

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDUS. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Recycling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

