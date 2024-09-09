Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.23

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLREGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.23 and last traded at $44.22, with a volume of 2465705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.63.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLRE. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,397,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,217 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 87,763 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,480,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after buying an additional 1,080,790 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,793,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,207,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after buying an additional 118,511 shares during the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

