ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 18.3% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $118.75 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00110596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.