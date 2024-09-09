Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Redwire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Redwire from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Get Redwire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RDW

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 44,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,135. The stock has a market cap of $389.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Redwire has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total value of $745,282.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,940. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Redwire by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Redwire by 496.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 64.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.