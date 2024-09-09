Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

