Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MARK opened at $0.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
