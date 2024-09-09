RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.57.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.