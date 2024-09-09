Ripio Credit Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46.31 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $46.31 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009150 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,570.52 or 0.99944187 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007848 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00120362 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $154.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

