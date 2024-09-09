Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.39 on Monday. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

