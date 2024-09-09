Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 504.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.00 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $172.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The firm has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.