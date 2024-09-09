Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $864,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $85.05 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $88.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

