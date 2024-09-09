Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.0% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $304,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $452.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $472.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.33. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

