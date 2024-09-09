RS Group (LON:RS1) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 785 ($10.32) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($11.83) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 841.67 ($11.07).

RS1 opened at GBX 756 ($9.94) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 767.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 748.52. The company has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,948.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 852.60 ($11.21).

In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.22), for a total transaction of £66,482.84 ($87,419.91). In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.22), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($87,419.91). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath bought 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.64) per share, with a total value of £23,859.15 ($31,372.98). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

