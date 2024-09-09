RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Fox Hill Wealth Management

Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $118.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $123.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.42.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.