RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco lifted its stake in RXO by 5,450.0% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 106,833.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 2,235.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RXO in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXO opened at $26.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. RXO has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.14 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. RXO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

