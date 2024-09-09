Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 3,771 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after purchasing an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

