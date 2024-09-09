Saia’s (SAIA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $480.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $476.73.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $402.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $419.86 and a 200 day moving average of $470.95. Saia has a 1-year low of $341.26 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

