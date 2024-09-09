SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.0139 on Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, SALT has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $2.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SALT Token Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01400143 USD and is down -37.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $3.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

