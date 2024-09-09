Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SRPT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.22.

SRPT opened at $128.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

