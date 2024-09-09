Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.25. 7,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $968.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $66.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Saul Centers had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Saul Centers by 235.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Articles

