Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after buying an additional 2,406,870 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after purchasing an additional 204,998 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,750,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,254,000 after purchasing an additional 165,901 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,694,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,927 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.32 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

