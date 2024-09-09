Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,919,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,683,000 after acquiring an additional 393,715 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,321,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,552,000 after acquiring an additional 76,063 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18,532.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,087,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,009 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 2,582,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,131 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,580,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,585,000 after purchasing an additional 268,632 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

