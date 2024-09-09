SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $19,476,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,476,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,278 shares of company stock worth $11,002,617 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.96.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

