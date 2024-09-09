SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Susquehanna

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.96.

S stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 546,278 shares of company stock valued at $11,002,617. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,642,000 after acquiring an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,424,000 after acquiring an additional 643,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

