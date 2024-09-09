Shawn Mural Acquires 937 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Mural acquired 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $44,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,437 shares in the company, valued at $68,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V2X Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,004. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. V2X had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in V2X by 152.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 279,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after buying an additional 168,886 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in V2X in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in V2X by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in V2X by 13.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of V2X by 243.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,197 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

