Shopify (TSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded Shopify to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Shopify from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Shopify from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shopify ( TSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion.

