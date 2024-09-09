Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.68. 10,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 229,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHCO. Citigroup cut their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Soho House & Co Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $194,986.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,071. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 32,336 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $194,986.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,279.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,900 over the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

