Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market cap of $219.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.73. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.35.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 393.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,475.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 683,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,874.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,251. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Solid Power by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 944,162 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Solid Power by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Solid Power by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 108,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

