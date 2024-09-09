Songbird (SGB) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Songbird (SGB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Songbird token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Songbird has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a total market capitalization of $101.52 million and $549,170.13 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Songbird Profile

Songbird launched on September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,986,656,946 tokens. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Songbird

According to CryptoCompare, “Songbird (SGB) is the canary network for Flare, designed to serve as a testing ground for developers before deploying on the main Flare blockchain. The SGB token is used for network operations, testing, governance, and incentives within the Songbird ecosystem. Created by the team behind Flare Network, Songbird plays a crucial role in ensuring the stability and reliability of Flare’s blockchain functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Songbird using one of the exchanges listed above.

