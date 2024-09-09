Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Trading Up 5.5%

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.51. Approximately 139,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,334,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 47.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 43.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,892,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,865,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,248 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,300,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 300,597 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the second quarter valued at $29,074,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

