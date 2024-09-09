Sovryn (SOV) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.66 Million

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00000839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $25,927.86 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 63,943,669.46917025 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.475008 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $5,594.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the exchanges listed above.

