SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.53 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

