SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173,374 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $404.47 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $416.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

