SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $485,301,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $537.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $548.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.40. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

