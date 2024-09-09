Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.38.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $322.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.87. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of -481.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $198,663,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $83,094,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after buying an additional 333,782 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.