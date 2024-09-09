Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $8.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000 over the last ninety days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,900 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

