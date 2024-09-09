Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

