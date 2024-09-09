Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,126 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 46,924 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901,791. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.