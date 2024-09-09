Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

SBUX stock opened at $91.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $18,704,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

