State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Boosted by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $40,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.71. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $87.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

