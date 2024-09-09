StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of GASS opened at $6.12 on Friday. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in StealthGas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

