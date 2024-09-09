Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $109.12 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

