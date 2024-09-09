Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
NASDAQ STRL opened at $109.12 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
