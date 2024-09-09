StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

BDL stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

