StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %
BDL stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
