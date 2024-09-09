StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.95 on Friday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaia stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,638 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Gaia worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company's stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

