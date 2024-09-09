StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 140,384 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,605.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,113. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Security Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

