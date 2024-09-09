StockNews.com Downgrades Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLF. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of HLF opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Herbalife has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 465.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 240.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 22.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

