StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $852,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

