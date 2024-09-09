StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe
