StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
FTEK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 4.13.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
