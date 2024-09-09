StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

FTEK stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 4.13.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.